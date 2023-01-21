Comedian AY Gives His Verdict On Peter Obi After Live Session

Famous Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known as AY, has given his verdict on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, after a live session with him.

According to the comedian, Peter Obi has the aptitude and openness required to confront the issues Nigeria is battling with.

The comedian made this statement on Friday following a Thursday night live conversation with Peter Obi and his fans via social media.

On January 6, AY sent a social media invitation to all of his followers, urging them to tag the four major presidential candidates in the forthcoming 2023 election.

The comedian claimed that in order to advance Nigeria’s national interests, he wanted to host an online interactive conversation with the four front-runners for the top position.

Hours after sending out the invitation, only the former governor of Anambra accepted the invite.

After the live online session, AY reacted to Obi’s performance by saying: “Last night, Q & A with @PeterObi on the AY Show simply confirmed that he has vital & responsive energy.

“I personally loved the way he handled the questions on the live, viewed by millions of Nigerians around the world.

“I do hope d other candidates would honour my open invitation.”