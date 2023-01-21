Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 21st January 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N745 and sell at N755 on Friday 20th January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has declared the Senate is ready to approve the N22.7tn debt restructuring request made by President Muhammadu Buhari, in December last year.

Naija News recalls that Buhari had urged the legislature to approve the request, noting that failure to pass the document would cost the government about N1.8tn in additional interest payment in 2023.

The lawmakers led by the Rivers West senator, Betty Apiafi, had vehemently opposed the passage of the ‘securitisation’ of the advances collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria within the last ten years in addition to N1tn to be collected as fresh domestic loan.

The senate blamed the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for stalling the approval of the request by delaying the provision of the necessary document containing details of the Ways and Means Advances.

The Senators alleged that both the President and the CBN governor had breached the Constitution.

During plenary on Tuesday, however, Lawan asked the executive arm of government to provide the details of the N22.7tn Ways and Means restructuring request.

The Senate President specifically ordered Ahmed and Emefiele to supply the required information within three days to the National Assembly.