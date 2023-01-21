Biafra: ‘Buhari Govt Must Release Nnamdi Kanu Immediately And Unconditionally’

The Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, immediately and unconditionally.

Naija News reports that the call was made by the Chairman of the Council, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a communique to newsmen on Friday.

According to the council of elders, the release of the pro-Biafra agitator would facilitate a peace summit that would lead to peace in the southeast region.

Iwuanyanwu said: “The council took a decision on the need to have a peace summit. It goes with the desire that Nnamdi Kanu should be released because we want to dialogue with his participation in order to have an enduring peace in Nigeria particularly in the South-East.

“The council therefore called on the Federal Government and all other persons concerned to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

“The security situation in the country calls for concern. The council was worried particularly how the situation has worsened in the South-East.

“Lives are lost and innocent blood is being shed, properties are being destroyed, government institutions are being destroyed; these are of great concern to us.

“Moreover, both state and federal governments are deploying huge financial resources in fighting a meaningless war instead of providing infrastructure, education and healthcare.

“Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Worldwide has therefore insisted that enough is enough.

“We must have a Peace summit where we will get all the stakeholders including the agitators and youths together to chart a new course that can enthrone enduring peace.”

Biafra Nation

Meanwhile, the council chairman dismissed insinuations that Igbos want to secede from Nigeria.

He stated that the Igbo have invested in virtually every localities in Nigeria in areas of business, services, and building properties.

“So the talk of secession is peddled without honesty, however Ndigbo is only interested in fairness and equity,” he added.