Australian Open: Injured Novak Djokovic Qualifies For Round 16

Novak Djokovic struggled with fresh hamstring troubles as he beat Grigor Dimitrov to get to the round of 16 at the Australian Open.

Djokovic asked for a medical break after defeating the 27th-seeded Bulgarian 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-4 in the opening set of the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old has already received treatment for a hamstring injury that he sustained in his previous outing.

The nine-time winner was visibly uncomfortable the whole third set.

After defeating France’s Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets, Alex de Minaur, the 22nd seed, will face Novak Djokovic.

Ever since he won the Adelaide International championship earlier this month, the Serb has been struggling with a hamstring ailment. He fiddled around with the straps on his left thigh.

He aims to match the mark of 22 Grand Slam triumphs at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, the ninth seed, Holger Rune, advanced by defeating Ugo Humbert of France in straight sets.

The fourth seed Caroline Garcia battled back to upset Laura Siegemund and move on to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

One of the favorites for the title, the French 29-year-old upset the German world number 158 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

With her victory, the WTA Finals champion became just the second player to reach the fourth round of the Melbourne Park tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka, the fifth seed, and Belinda Bencic, the 12th seed, both won on Saturday.

To win her maiden Grand Slam singles title, Sabalenka of Belarus defeated Elise Mertens of Belgium, a former doubles teammate, 6-2, 6-3.

Bencic of Switzerland will now compete against Camila Giorgi of Italy after winning 6-2, 7-5.