Andy Murray Out Of 2023 Australian Open

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut knocked out Andy Murray from the Australian Open earlier today.

Andy Murray gave a spirited performance but his fitness issues frustrated his effort against Bautista Agut.

Having finished his second-round match at 4 a.m. on Friday, former world number one Murray was defeated 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4 when he returned to the court 39 hours later.

Andy Murray who underwent potentially career-ending hip surgery in 2019 was the next British tennis star to be knocked out of the tournament after Dan Evans fell to fifth seed Andrey Rublev earlier on Saturday, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

The 35-year-old Scot gave it everything he had on the court before losing to the player who famously defeated him at the 2019 Australian Open.

Two weeks after the 2019 Australian Open, Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery, which he initially believed would prevent him from being able to play tennis again.

But four years later, the three-time Grand Slam champion was back in Melbourne and attempting to advance to the fourth round of a major tournament for the first time since Wimbledon in 2017.

After losing to 34-year-old Bautista Agut on Saturday, Murray admitted that he was feeling “a lot of mixed emotions.”

He added: “I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event so I’m proud of that.

“That is, in whatever you’re doing, all you can do. You can’t always control the outcome. You can’t control how well you’re going to play or the result.

“You can control the effort that you put into it, and I gave everything that I had the last three matches.”