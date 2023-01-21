2023: Why My Opponents Are Attacking Me – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has submitted that the reason political opponents are attacking him is because they believe he is stingy with government money.

Obi who made the submission on Friday during his campaign rally in Jos, the Plateau State capital however said Nigeria needed a leader just like him in 2023.

The former Anambra State Governor submitted that it is better to be accountable with government money than to be trading blames for stealing public funds like other candidates have been doing.

According to him, both himself and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have no corruption allegation hanging on their necks.

The Labour Party candidate said Nigeria needs a stingy leader with a culture of saving to reposition the country.

Obi added that the obidient movement is more than just another political party, but its about Nigerians who want a better country.

He was quoted in a statement by the Obi-Datti media team to have told the crowd of supporters at the Rwang Pam Stadium that: “What is needed in this country going forward is a leader that will stop wastages and begin the rebuilding of a new Nigeria that the people will be loyal and faithful to, not to their various political parties.

“Obi noted that the only accusation against him is stinginess, but remarked that Nigeria needs a stingy person to safeguard its resources and deploy them appropriately.

“Obi told the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba when he paid him homage in his palace that saving is a character formation, noting that while other candidates accused themselves of stealing government money, the only accusation against him was stinginess, adding that it is time for Nigerian leaders to stop wastages in government.

“The Labour Party flag bearer said that the Obidient movement does not necessarily represent a political party but a people of different formations desirous of building a new Nigeria.”

Leading the crowd in a one-minute silence for the PDP members that died in an auto crash, Obi stated that even though those who died in the auto mishap were not the LP members, “the life of every Nigerian is important, adding that the party suspended campaign in Plateau State for some days to mourn the dead.”

We Are Not Looters

Obi also boasted about the clean character of himself and his running mate, saying they have not stolen any public funds.

He said: “We are wealth creators. This is the opportunity for us to recover Nigeria and make it work.”

He added, “Give me the opportunity to secure the country; give me the opportunity to recover Nigeria and stop the blame game.

“We don’t want aid; what we want is the opportunity to take back the country.”