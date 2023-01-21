2023: Patience Ozokwo Reacts As Man Begs Her To Use Her Magical Powers For Peter Obi’s Victory

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has reacted after an Instagram follower asked her to use her magical powers to ensure that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, emerges as president in the upcoming presidential election.

The thespian had taken to her page to urge her followers to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote for Peter Obi while speaking on how possible it is for the masses to achieve the change they want.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “Daalu Na Gode E Dupe Thank You #GetYourPVC #VoteForPeterObi #VoteForDattiBabaAhmed #LabourParty #MamaGLovers”

Reacting, an IG user identified as @henryally7 who has seemed to have watched several movies of Mama G playing a villain role asked her to use her magical powers to help Peter Obi emerge victorious.

He wrote: “Mama pls use your magical powers ooo“

Patience who was amused by the comment left laughter emojis.

Nancy Reacts Over Nude Scene In New Movie

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has reacted to the outrage online over her nude scene from the latest Nollywood movie on Netflix, ‘Shanty Town’.

Naija News reports that ‘Shanty Town’ tells the story of a group of prostitutes who plots to break free from the clutches of a notorious criminal mastermind, Scar, played by Chidi Mokeme but political corruption makes achieving liberty a daunting task, and even when someone finally gets freedom, she is killed.

The movie also portrays the harsh conditions of life in the slums and the ways in which poverty can lead to exploitation and abuse.

Nancy Isime plays the lead role of the young girl, caught in the same web of prostitution and critics have widely praised her outstanding performance.

However, the controversial nude scene exposing her breast and other sensitive parts of her caused outrage online.

The scene, which shows Nancy being forced to undress by Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, highlights the vulnerability and exploitation faced by women in such situations.

Reacting to the outrage online, Nancy Isime in a post shared on Instagram reveal that the gorgeous body party people are talking about is not her but a prosthetic.

According to the actress, her body parts aren’t that succulent compared to her body double seen in the movie.

She wrote: “Simmer down horny boys and girls, I know those gorgeous body parts excite you but they sadly belong to my beautiful body double. Mine aren’t that succulent.

“Enjoy our beautiful masterpiece, get the message from each scene and Focus on the right Focus! Thank you so much for all the amazing reviews so far, I’m so glad y’all are watching and Loving Shanty Town

“Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! It’s another Win for my darling Nollywood”