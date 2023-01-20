Wike Threatens To Withdraw Approval For Atiku To Use Rivers Stadium For Campaign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has threatened to withdraw the approval given to the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its campaign.

The Governor on Friday stated that he gave the stadium to the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) at no cost but would withdraw his approval if the team does not abide by certain conditions.

Wike said the stadium would only be made available to them 48 hours before the date of their rally which is February 11 but if attempts are made to take over the stadium before the date, then the approval will be revoked immediately.

Particularly, Governor Wike warned the Director-General of the PCC in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, against any attempt to forcefully take possession of the stadium before the approved date.

The Rivers State Governor gave the warning while speaking on Friday at the campaign inauguration of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

He said: “Let me also use this opportunity to warn Abiye Sekibo, we have made approval for your presidential candidate to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, February 11th, you have no right to begin to go to the stadium now.

“We cannot give you access to the stadium now. We can only give you access to the stadium two days to the occasion for you to prepare.

“Nobody gave you one month. So, if you dare it again, to go and force yourself into the stadium, I will cancel the approval with immediate effect. Dare it again, I will cancel it. Heaven will not fall. In fact, if heaven falls now, we will be happy that it was in our time heaven came down.”

You Are Not Ready

Wike further lambasted Sekibo, saying he knows the PCC boss is not ready for any campaign but is only looking for an excuse for his imminent failure.

“I know you are not ready to do that rally. You are only looking for excuse. But you must do it. I know you are going to import people, no problems, go and import. We have given you the stadium,” the Governor said.