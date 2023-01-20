Watch Moment Thousands Of Supporters March In Solidarity For Peter Obi As He Storms Jos

A video showing the moment thousands of supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP) Peter Obi were captured walking down to the Jos city stadium for the party’s campaign rally has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that the solidarity rally was held for the former Governor of Anambra State who stormed the state earlier today for his presidential campaign.

In the video that surfaced, Labour Party supporters, motorists, and residents walked down to the venue in solidarity with Obi’s presidential ambition.

The LP candidate also visited the Palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, HRM Da Jacob Gyang Buba, before storming the Stadium to meet party loyalists and canvass support ahead of the forthcoming election.

Watch video below;

I Am Contesting As A Nigerian

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has come out to clear the air about contesting as a Nigerian and not as a Biafra agitator.

According to him, he is running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Nigerian.

Obi cleared the air that he wasn’t contesting in support of any Biafra agitation because according to him Biafra war stopped existing about 52 years ago and it has remained so for him.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party flag bearer made this pronouncement when he was featured on Brekete Family Show in Abuja.

His reaction was against the backdrop of the agitation of the sovereign state of Biafra which is popular among some sections of the South East region.