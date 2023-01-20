Tinubu Attends National Peace Committee Meeting With Presidential Candidates

For the first time, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, attended a meeting between the National Peace Committee (NPC) and presidential candidates and other stakeholders.

Naija News gathered that the meeting was to discuss breaches to the Peace Accord signed in September 2022 ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

In attendance at the meeting were Tinubu, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore; as well as the vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Also present are the Chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd); Secretary, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Chairman of Channels Television, John Momoh.

Others in attendance are leaders of political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police, and civil society organisations.