Supporters Reject Atiku Abubakar Loud And Clear During Campaign Rally (Video)

The Ogun State Campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be termed successful, however, a video that emerged online shows how some supporters rejected the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and also made a mockery of him.

Naija News earlier reported that a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters on Wednesday turned up for the campaign rally at Ake Palace Arcade following the Ogun State Ministry of Sports and Youths Development’s statement that the MKO Abiola Stadium is under renovation and will not be available for the campaign.

Atiku, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa; and other PDP Presidential Campaign Council officials including the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun, Ladi Adebutu, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, and the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke were also at the event.

A video sighted online shows the moment, Emmanuel Udom was soliciting support from the crowd while asking if they have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to vote for Atiku and all PDP candidates in the forthcoming election.

Responding, some people in the crowd echoed ‘NO’ to the questions of the governor but he seemed unbothered until he finished his speech.

Obasanjo Sends Fresh Message To Nigerians

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has once again called on Nigerians to vote the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi into power in the 2023 presidential polls.

Obasanjo stated that it is only unpatriotic Nigerians that would vote for Obi’s counterparts.

Speaking on Thursday at the interactive session organized by the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Obasanjo explained that he would be punished by God if he refused to do the right thing.

Calling on Nigerians to pledge their allegiance to Obi, the former nation’s leader explained that the LP flag bearer possesses good characteristics, which his fellow contestants lack.

Explaining the reason for picking Obi instead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo said “I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.”