Psquare, Obi Cubana Other Top Celebrities Celebrate Tunde Ednut’s Birthday In Grand Style

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, Psquare, and other celebrities have gifted famous Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut huge cows in celebration of his birthday.

Naija News that the singer who doubles as a blogger turned 37 today, January 20th, 2023 and has been receiving love and gifts from celebrities.

Taking to his Instagram page, the former musical artiste expressed joy and gratitude over the gifts, saying, “Obi Cubana dash me 5,000,000 million naira ooo! N5,000,000 and six cows Ahh! Oh my God, help me thank him oo!”

The former blogger also thanked singing twin, Peter and Paul Okoye for the show of love on his birthday celebration.

“I don’t even know what to say anymore. For these Legends to wanna celebrate me. I am highly honored. Woooooow!! Thank you so much…

If you wanna party, with Psquare and eat well tomorrow, everything free. Go to @rangorooftoplounge. Come early oo! 5pm. Thank you so much”.

He also warned that only those with their PVC (Permanent Voters Card) would stand a chance of winning his giveaways; cash and new cars.