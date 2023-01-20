Peter Obi Pulls Massive Crowd In Jos, Plateau State (Photos/Video)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Friday, stormed Jos, the Plateau State capital in continuation of campaigns for his 2023 ambition.

Naija News reports Obi, along with his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed also held town hall meetings in the northern state.

It was observed that party loyalists and supporters of the Obi/Datti ticket trooped out in large numbers for the rally and filled up the Rwang Pam Township Stadium venue of the rally.

The rally also had in attendance many chieftains of the Labour Party.

Below are some pictures and a video of the massive crowd.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

In a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Bashir Adefaka, the Sultan said he would not be dragged into politics less than 35 days before the Presidential election.

Abubakar warned those peddling falsehood of his purported endorsement of Obi and denial of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, to desist from such.

The Sultan said he is concerned with the security, peace, and unity of Nigeria, especially as the nation is fast moving into its long-planned and heavily invested general elections.

According to Abubakar, he will continue to support all efforts that will lead to the success of the election process.