Pep Guardiola Blasts Man City Fans For Booing His Team 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has slammed the fans of the club for booing his team during the Premier League game between City and Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Coach Antonio Conte led Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium with the dream of beating the reigning Premier League champions led by Pep Guardiola.

That dream almost came to pass when Dejan Kulusevski gave Tottenham the lead in the 44th minute. Less than three minutes after, Spurs stunned the hosts with a second goal courtesy of Emerson.

At that point, it was looking like Manchester City will record their 4th defeat in 19 games and fall 8 points behind Arsenal.

The fear that a defeat will make the Premier League title beyond reach for Manchester City if they suffer a defeat at the hands of Tottenham, made City’s fans to boo the team immediately after the halftime whistle.

However, in the second half, Manchester City was able to turn things around thanks to a goal each from Álvarez and Haaland, and a brace from Mahrez.

After the 4-2 victory over Tottenham, Pep Guardiola said: “Our fans were silent for 45 minutes – I want my fans back.

“I want my fans that are here – not my away fans, they are the best – but my fans here to support every corner and every action, because Tottenham are one of the toughest opponents I’ve ever faced.

“They booed because we were losing but in the second half we played good, we had more chances.

“Maybe it’s the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years.”

On his team’s performance, Guardiola added: “There’s nothing from the stomach, from the guts, and we were lucky but if we don’t change we will drop points.

“We have to prepare better, I cannot deny how happy we are but we are far away from the team that we were.

“We gave them the first goal, and then the second goal is ridiculous.”

Manchester City are still second on the league table with five points behind first-place Arsenal. However, that could change on Sunday if Man City defeat Wolves and Man United defeat Arsenal.