PDP Chairman Slumps, Dies During Campaign Rally In Enugu

There was confusion in Enugu State on Thursday after a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain slumped and died.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the deceased, SKB Ogbuagu, had attended a town hall meeting of the Enugu guber candidate, Barr. Peter Mbah at Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

However, during the meeting, Ogbuagu who was said to be the acting Chairman of the PDP in the Udi Local Government Area of the State, went into a comma.

Daily Post quoted a source as saying that Ogbuagu, who is said to be asthmatic, had issues with his health towards the end of the party’s rally yesterday and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

Neither the state party chairman nor any security official has, however, issued an official statement on the sad development as of reporting time, Naija News understands.

Meanwhile, the PDP has suspended its campaign in the Edo Central Senatorial district after heavy gunfire from alleged political rivals marred the event in ward 7 of the area.

Naija News learnt that the incident on Thursday caused a commotion as party supporters ran for their lives while the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, and other PDP leaders were evacuated to safer areas.

Confirming the incident, former Commissioner for Land and Survey and a leader of the PDP faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Anslem Ojezua said the Police are handling the situation to know those responsible for the attack.

According to him, the campaign will continue as soon as they get good information from the police regarding the disruption of their peaceful rally.

He said: “We had to suspend our campaign today. Today was supposed to be the final stanza of the campaign in Esan Central. We were in ward 7 and having a very peaceful really when we heard gunshots in the vicinity of the rally in order to avoid injury and possible damage and loss of lives of people, we decided to evacuate immediately.

“We later got to hear that they were possible loss of lives. It was only wise and sensitive to suspend our campaign until when we are sure of what happened.

“We are reliably informed that the police are handling the situation and as soon as they give us better information then we can continue with our campaign”