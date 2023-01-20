Oyetola Vs Adeleke: Osun APC Declares Seven Days Fast Over Tribunal Judgement

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has enjoined its members to embark on a seven-day fasting and prayer session starting from Friday.

Naija News reports that the APC Acting State Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that the prayer programme is aimed at seeking God’s favour, as the Election Petition Tribunal hearing the party’s petition delivers its judgement.

The Justice Tetse Kume-led panel had concluded sitting on the petitions filed before it by ex-governor Adeboyega Oyetola and the APC challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the July 16, 2022 poll.

The panel is expected to deliver its judgement before the end of January.

According to Lawal, it was necessary to embark on the spiritual exercise after effecting everything legally allowed at the tribunal for the retrieval of Oyetola’s stolen mandate.

While appealing to APC members not to treat the fasting and prayers session with levity, Lawal stated he was convinced that God would perform wonders and the party members’ collective request would yield results.

He said APC members should pray for continued good health for Oyetola and his deputy, Bennedict Alabi, as well as, members of their families during the fasting and prayer session.

He further urged them to pray for the fast restoration of the state’s lost and diminishing glory and remember the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Lawal added it is equally important to also pray against the shedding of blood by those he described as desperate politicians, who may want to introduce violence into the conduct of the general elections.

He said: “It was necessary for the party to resort to supplications after having effected everything legally allowed at the tribunal for the retrieval of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s stolen mandate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

“APC members should remember to pray for the success of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other party’s candidates in the February general elections.”