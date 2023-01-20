NPFL Matchday Three Fixtures And State Of Play

Matchday three of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will commence on Saturday, January 21

Nasarawa United will open the NPFL Matchday Three when they host Akwa United at the New Jos Stadium at 16:00 on Saturday.

After that, Umuahia Township Stadium will be agog when Lobi Stars visit Abia state to take on Abia Warriors. The kickoff time is 16:00 on Saturday.

On the same day and time, Awka City Stadium will host the battle between Enugu Rangers and the visiting Sunshine Stars. That will be the last NPFL game on Saturday.

On the next day, Kwara United will host Bendel, Plateau United will host Enyimba, Doma United will host Dakkada United, El-Kanemi Warriors will host Gombe United, while Bayelsa United will host Wikki Tourists. All the aforementioned games will kick off at 16:00.

On Tuesday, Rivers United will host Niger Tornadoes at 16:00. The last game of NPFL Matchday Three is between Ramo Stars and Shooting Stars on Wednesday. The kickoff time is also 16:00.

NPFL State Of Play

The 2023 season of the NPFL started on January 8. Unlike other top leagues in Europe, the Nigerian League is divided into two groups – Group A and Group B.

So far this season, each team has played two games. From Saturday, the teams will enter matchday three of the season.

Currently, Abia Warriors are leading Group B with 6 points in two games, followed by Niger Tornadoes with the same number of points but inferior goals difference.

In Group A, Bendel are leading with 6 points in 2 games, an equal number of points with second-placed Remo Stars. The standings in the two groups might change this weekend if the group leaders drop points in their match-day three NPFL fixture.