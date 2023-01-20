Knocks As Nollywood Actress Declares Married Men Are The Sweetest To Date

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has been dragged online, over claims that married men are the sweetest to date

Naija News reports that the actress made this known in a video shared on Instagram as she gives reasons for her claims.

According to the fast-rising actress, married men are the sweetest especially when they are handsome, wealthy, and good in bed.

Esther Nwachukwu added that dating married men is the sweetest thing on earth because they have undivided attention, unlike single men.

This earned her criticism online as netizens dragged her saying it is not surprising many actresses are caught in the web of snatching people’s husbands.

cherry208 wrote: “This just confirms what they say about some of these actresses and celebrities.”

olorire__omoiyaakeem wrote: “They will date yours too eventually! Olori gbeske”

ihemenancy wrote: “What a Wow no forget say ,the beautiful ones are born in this generation, they will drag your husband like generator with you…”

targetogadi1 wrote: “Internet will definitely keep this receipt for future purposes”

priscillia_oluchi_ wrote: “The girl wey go find your own husband “sweet” still dey JSS2. Sometimes, I dey wonder if some of una nor got family members online”

deejaygfunk wrote: “Steady disgracing yellow pipu”

kingdavidbarretti wrote: “Know what you saying and doing In life.. in years come you might not want that energy anymore.. and remember the internet never forgets”

bigdon_official wrote: “Public show of immaturity… Tufiakwa”

excellent_pinna wrote: “Some of you people keep behaving like orphans, no family members to advice you or see the rubbish you do or say on the internet”

l.tobiloba wrote: “You won’t know what it’s like to be cheated on until one of your colleagues or Aigbe’s apprentice do same to you. Olofo”