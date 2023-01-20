Ortom’s Convoy Involved In Accident, Lawmakers Injured

The convoy of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Friday was involved in an accident.

Naija News learnt that several persons including two members of the Benue State House of Assembly were injured in the incident.

The accident happened on Friday morning when Ortom and the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party were travelling to the Utokon community of Ado Local Government Area.

They were travelling to the local government area for the continuation of the PDP governorship campaign rally.

According to Punch, the incident happened when the driver of a branded bus fully loaded with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three vehicles; a Jeep, a security vehicle, and another bus in the convoy.

Lawmakers representing Guma and Kwande West in the state assembly and several people were injured.

The incident which happened at exactly 10:50 am on Friday also affected other vehicles.

The motorcade in the convoy consisted of the state’s deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu; Senator Abba Moro; House of Representatives members, and House of Assembly members from Benue South district; among other top government and party officials in the state.

The injured people in the incident were evacuated by the ambulance attached to the convoy, while the rest continued with the journey.