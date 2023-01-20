Imo State Worse Than Somalia, Borno Under Uzodinma – CUPP Spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North South Federal Constituency in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has slammed Governor Hope Uzodinma over the insecurity rocking Imo State.

Ugochinyere, the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), claimed that insecurity in the state has worsened since Uzodinma became governor.

Recall that unknown gunmen had recently attacked the CUPP’s spokesman’s house, burning his property and killing three people, including his uncle.

While reacting to the incident, Uzodinma had accused Ugochinyere of violating an agreement that he (the PDP candidate) allegedly reached with unknown gunmen, and it was Ikenga’s breach of the deal that led to the attack.

In a statement on Thursday, Ugochinyere said before Uzodinma became the governor, the state was the most peaceful in Nigeria, describing the state under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration as worse than Somalia, Borno, and Yobe states killing fields.

Ugochinyere urged the people of the state to vote out the APC in the forthcoming elections to put an end to the killings.

He said, “I’m sad. I weep for my people. Imo State and her people have not known peace since Uzodinma became Governor. They have only been hearing stories of killings, arson, kidnapping, and invasion. What they never witnessed when the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

“You can imagine, after his aide threatened to harm me if I ever come to Imo state, days later, my House and cars were burnt down, and my beloved uncle and other people were brutally murdered.

“The Governor who’s supposed to be in charge of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the citizens he governs is busy making baseless accusations.

“Imo State was ranked one of the most peaceful in the country, but all that changed after he became governor. The government has made Imo people see their ears with their eyes. Uzodinma unrepentantly seeks to frame and destroy his perceived political foes with it.

“This Governor is a big threat to society, and he is evidently unfit to continue in office. Under Uzodinma, the killing of the Imo people seems to have become the rule instead of the exception. And the government is not regretting the killings but only labouring to justify them.

“Therefore, as the elections draw closer, I urge my people to vote out the All Progressives Congress in the next election. A man should not be blinded by a stick that he sees clearly. A vote for APC is a clear premonition of more impending danger.”