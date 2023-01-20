Helen Paul Reacts As Google Reveals Billionaire Who ‘Owns’ Nigeria

Nigerian comedienne cum actress, Helen Paul has reacted to a recent search which describes b illionaire Aliko Dangote as owner of Nigeria on Google.

A quick check by this platform, showed that when one search for ‘Who is the owner of Nigeria?’ via Google search, the name of the Aliko Dangote comes up.

Reacting to that, the comedienne, who was recently appointed as a professor and Head of the Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at American university, took to her Instagram page to hail the billionaire and listed some of the things he doesn’t indulges in despite achievements.

She wrote: “Who is the owner of Nigeria on Google?#hmm #global. The owner doesn’t post much on the social media. The owner is always giving us gentle smile. The owner does not drag on social media.

“The owner doesn’t post family & friends on social media. Oh….. What A owner.”

Dangote who is the president/chief executive of Dangote Group retained his position as Africa’s richest man in the latest Forbes’ 2022 World’s Billionaires list released earlier in the week.

Dangote saw his net worth jump to $11.5bn from $8.3bn in 2020, making him the 191st wealthiest person in the world.

Despite his overall profile and achievements, Aliko Dangote is definitely not the owner of Nigeria as indicated by Google search.