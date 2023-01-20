Gunmen Disrupt Residents’ Sleep, Kidnap Taraba Monarch, Wives, Six Children

The Taraba State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdullahi, has confirmed the abduction of a traditional ruler in the state, Sani Suleiman Duna.

Naija News learnt that heavily armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the monarch’s palace around 1 am on Friday and kidnapped him alongside his two wives and six children.

A palace guard who spoke to DAILY POST over the incident said the gunmen took over the monarch’s palace after they had successfully scared the community’s residents with sporadic gunshots.

A resident of the community, Usmanu said the heavy gunshots being fired by the gunmen disrupted their sleep.

He noted that the kidnappers are yet to reach out to the family to demand ransom and pleaded with both the state and federal governments to provide means that would permanently put to rest the security situation bedeviling the local government and the state at large.

He said: “our sleep was disrupted by the gunshots that were being fired in the air by the hoodlums who invaded our community.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the kidnap stating that the command will leave no stone unturned in rescuing the monarch and his entire family members that were kidnapped.

He said: “the traditional ruler and his two wives as well as his six children, were all abducted this morning in Mutum-Biyu by unknown gunmen.”