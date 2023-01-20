FG Releases Official Statement After Reports Of Increase In Petrol Pump Price

The federal government of Nigeria has denied reports of an increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva in a statement on Friday said the government has not increased the price of petrol as widely speculated in earlier reports.

The Minister noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any price increase for PMS as is been bandied around.

Naija News reports some earlier reports had claimed the government has increased the pump price of petrol and given orders to the marketers to implement the new price regime immediately.

However, Sylva in a statement signed by his Senior Adviser (Media & Communications), Horatius Egua denied any increase, adding that President Buhari won’t go back on his earlier promise not to implement any increase in PMS price at this time due to the challenges ordinary Nigerians are facing.

He said those behind the reports of an increase in petrol pump price are mischief makers.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any increase in the price of PMS or any other petroleum product for that matter. There is no reason for President Muhammadu Buhari to renege on his earlier promise not to approve any increase in the price of PMS at this time. Mr President is sensitive to the plights of the ordinary Nigerian and has said repeatedly that he understands the challenges of the ordinary Nigerian and would not want to cause untold hardship for the electorates.”

“Government will not approve any increase of PMS secretly without due consultations with the relevant stakeholders. The President has not directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) or any agency for that matter to increase the price of fuel. This is not the time for any price increase in pump price of PMS” Sylva stated further.

The Minister noted that “What is playing out is the handiwork of mischief makers and those planning to discredit the achievements of Mr President in the oil and gas sector of the economy. I appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and law abiding as the government is working hard to bring normalcy to fuel supply and distribution in the country”.