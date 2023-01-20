Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Two Goals Against PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo had the opportunity to play his first football match after the Qatar World Cup on Thursday night.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game since he joined Saudi club, Al Nassr, was against his career rival Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo captained Riyadh XI, a combination of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr, to face PSG in a hybrid friendly.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star who was forced to leave Manchester United in November after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan scored two goals in the first half to confirm that he is not finished.

His arch-rival, Lionel Messi, also played his part for his team as he scored the opening goal in the 3rd minute. The two football icons were substituted after playing for about an hour.

After an end-to-end game, PSG defeated the Riyadh XI 5-3 even though they played with a man down.

Afterward, Ronaldo took to his Instagram page to share pictures from the game including the moment he and Messi greeted themselves on the pitch.



The Portugal international also shared a picture in which he was handed the Man of the Match award.

The five times Ballon d’Or winner captioned the pictures with: “So happy to be back on the pitch and the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends.”

Ronaldo is expected to make his league debut for Al Nassr on Sunday when the team takes on Ettifaq. The game will kick off at 18:30.