Court Vacates Interim Forfeiture Order Of 40 Landed Properties Against Ekweremadu

An interim forfeiture order of 40 landed properties granted against the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has been vacated by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

Naija News reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the High Court said the forfeiture order was fraudulently obtained by the Federal Government against Ekweremadu.

According to the justice, it was based on that reason that the court vacated the order.

While lifting the order, the judge said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which obtained the order on behalf of the federal government, concealed information that led to the court granting the order.

Justice Ekwo submitted that the commission was well aware that the former deputy senate president was in custody in the United Kingdom and failed to make the vital information available to the court.

The Judge agreed with Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) that with his detention that there was no way the former deputy senate president would be opportune to defend his ownership of the disputed properties.

Recall that Justice Ekwo had, on November 4 last year, issued the interim forfeiture order in favour of the federal government following an ex-parte application brought before him by EFCC.

The Judge specifically directed that anybody who had an interest in the forfeited properties should indicate within 14 days of the publication of the interim forfeiture order from the court.

The former deputy senate president and his wife are currently standing trial in the United Kingdom over alleged organ harvesting.