Buhari Govt Fixes Date To Hold National Census

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has revealed that the national population census would hold this year between March 29 to April 2.

Naija News reports that this was made known on Friday by the Chairman of the National Population Council Chairman, National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He stated that the technological tools to be deployed will be able to code buildings and landmass, detailing information such as location, landscapes, etc.

Kwarra said this will ensure a credible exercise, adding that non-Nigerians will be counted so long as they are in the country at the time of the exercise.

Recall that the Federal Government earmarked N40bn for the National Population in the 2023 Appropriation Bill.

A total of N10m was allocated for the national population and housing census, while the national population data bank, Nigerian population database management system geo-portal hosting of population website and web portal got N50 million.

According to the document, the conduct of census in schools and the training of advocates staff for data collection and interviewing techniques will gulp N60m

More so, the expansion of registration centres, registration of birth and death, and Adhoc registration took N350m.