Bala Mohd’s Campaign DG Picks On APC’s Gov’ship Candidate, Says Only Enemies Of Bauchi Would Vote Him

The Campaign Director General for Governor Bala Mohammed’s re-election bid, Farouk Mustapha has picked on Bauchi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar.

According to him, it is only enemies of the state that would cast their votes for Abubakar.

Naija News reports that the DG made the pronouncement in Giade, the home town of the APC governorship candidate on Thursday, during the ongoing campaign tour to local government areas of the state.

While he appreciated the people of Giade for voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, he warned the electorates against voting for the APC and other political parties to ensure the continuity of the present administration’s sustainable development ongoing across the state.

According to him, “We are here with our governorship candidate, other candidates of our party, our bases of campaign range from our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar down to the house of assembly candidates.”

Mustapha, who is a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in the state, remarked that the governor did not neglect the people of the area instead he treated them equally with other local government areas in terms of dividends of democracy distribution despite receiving low votes in Giade in 2019,

He submitted that “We still appreciate what you did in 2019 because it was Bala Mohammed that won the election as predestined by Allah and he has treated each local government fairly without considering which one voted for him most.

“I can tell you that today, even the enemy of Bala Mohammed knows that he worked in Giade local government without regard to the low votes he received here in 2019, that is what is expected of a good leader, and I am assuring you that if you vote for PDP, from top to bottom, you will reap enough dividends of democracy from the Governor and Atiku Abubakar.

“Shine your eyes, the people of Giade, don’t listen to those whose interest is their pockets, let us all kick against such people and vote for our son, Governor Bala Mohammed who has performed creditably well.

“Anyone that is against the re-election bid of Kaura is your enemy, he is the enemy of Bauchi state.”

He asserted that the governor’s performance within three and half years was more than what some governors did in eight years.

Mustapha said the governorship candidate of the APC, who is believed to be from Giade, was not an indigene of the local government, adding that “I want to draw your attention to some issues, they have brought someone to claim that he is from Giade, claiming that he is your son, but this is not true, it’s just a cover-up, he is not your son, don’t listen to them.”

The campaign DG pointed out that if the APC governorship candidate was actually the son of Giade, he would have proven that by periodic visits for condolences over the death of some traditional leaders in the area.

“Is politics not all about friendship? Must someone wait until when it is election period before he starts to claim indigeneship? No, he should have been visiting you for condolences, he should have been rejoicing with you during weddings and other joyous moments, this is how one should behave as a real indigene,” he added.