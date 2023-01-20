APC Responsible For Port Harcourt Explosion – Wike Alleges

Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has blamed the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Port Harcourt explosion.

Naija News reported that at least three person were reportedly injured when an explosion occurred during the APC governorship campaign at the Rumuwoji Playground in the state capital on Thursday.

Speaking at a campaign rally by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, Wike exonerated his government and party in the state government from the explosion.

He accused the APC of renting the venue from one faction of the community, prompting a clash with another interest group.

Wike said: “They went to Etche Tipper Park, one place and held the rally, did anybody stop them? They went to Ikwerre Local Government and held their rally, did anybody stop them?

“Why will it now be our business when they go to Rumuwoji playground – a small playground – to go and do rally? They went and paid money when they know the community is in fraction. They now said it is PDP.

“We didn’t do anything when you went to Etche, we didn’t do anything when you went to Ikwerre, it is in Port Harcourt. Does it make sense? If you know you are not prepared for election, go home and rest. We are prepared for the election, and we know we are going to win this election.”