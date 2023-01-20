APC PCC Raises Four Questions On Atiku’s SPVs Corruption Allegation

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) is seeking answers to three questions about an allegation against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

One Michael Achimugu had alleged earlier that the PDP presidential candidate used Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to siphon funds for himself and his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, during his time as Vice President between 1999 and 2007.

Achimugu, in the first of a series of videos released on his YouTube channel, revealed Atiku’s explanation for the N100 million allegedly paid into his account by former Plateau State Governor Joshua Dariye.

He explained that the PDP’s flag bearer’s explanation during a conversation they had, that he had committed corruption indirectly was shocking to him.

Speaking, however, on Atiku’s behalf during an Arise TV interview on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the PDP campaign council, Daniel Bwala, described the allegation by Achimugu as baseless distraction and blackmail.

According to him, his principal will not glorify Achimugu and his alleged sponsors by responding to the allegation.

APC-PCC Seeking Answers

In what could be considered a further counter-attack on the PDP presidential candidate, the Director of Special Media Projects/New Media of the APC-PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode, questioned Atiku’s character in a thread via his verified Twitter handle on Friday morning.

According to Fani-Kadyode, Achimugu’s allegations against his former boss were backed up; hence the former Vice President should be arrested already for further interrogations.

The Questions:

IS ATIKU ABOVE THE LAW?

Is he untouchable?

What makes him so different to everyone else?

And who are those protecting him?

Fani-Kayode said in the thread that he read Atiku’s personal response to whistleblower Michael Achimugu’s grave allegations.

“These allegations were backed up with DIRECT evidence in the form of an audio tape in which the former Vice President was heard confessing to various crimes and explaining how those crimes were hatched, planned, organised and perpetuated,” Fani-Kayode said.

He added: “He also mentioned the names of his alleged accomplices. Instead of issuing statements to the press Atiku should be under arrest and writing formal statements under caution for the security agencies.”

The APC chieftain said there is no country in the world where such a high level of incriminating and damning evidence of thievery is presented, yet nothing happens.

Fani-Kayode argued further that if any other presidential candidate voice made such horrendous confessions about the commission of criminal offences on audio tape, they would have been invited or arrested.

He stressed that such an individual would have been a subject of a formal criminal investigation.

He said: “This begs the question: IS ATIKU ABOVE THE LAW? Is he untouchable? If so what makes him so different to everyone else and who are those protecting him?”.