APC Campaign Explosion – PDP Has Been Wrecking Chaos After Wike’s Order 21 And 22 Were Issued – Orlu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Chief Emmanuel Orlu has said that after the Orders 21 and 22 were given by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hase been causing chaos.

The Executive Orders prohibit political parties from using public school premises for their political rallies without requisite approval and payment of N5 million non-refundable security fee as well as using residential areas for political party offices.

Naija News recalls that the APC rally in Rivers State on Thursday was disrupted following the reported twin explosions which rocked the Rumu-Woji venue in the Mile One axis of Port Harcourt.

According to Punch, the Rivers State APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole and other candidates vying for various positions were present at the Rumu-Woji rally when the blast occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the explosions were preceded by shootings at about 1:20pm.

Three persons, including two women were injured in the ensuing chaos.

Speaking on the dire incident, Orlu told the aforementioned publication that after the Order 21 and 22 his community has been hijacked by the PDP.

According to him, “Prior to this (Executive) Orders 21 and Order 22, we have been operating peacefully, the APC and PDP in Rumu-Woji community.

“But immediately this Order 21, 22 came out, my community became something else, especially the PDP members in the community. They see themselves as demi-gods. They hijacked my community playground and hall and were using them unilaterally for their meetings.

Each time the APC wants to make use of the place, they will deny us in the guise of orders 21 and 22. I see this as a challenge by virtue of my position as a chief in the community and also the APC Chairman in PHALGA. I am not asking for privileges. I am only saying, ‘give us our due right being enjoyed by the PDP.’

“As our guests were coming in, they started shooting sporadically. And the people who did this, we were meant to understand, were thugs sent by the PDP.

“They were shooting round the premises and they threw dynamites into the place which injured about five persons. They are in the hospital.”