2023 Presidency: Soludo Predicts What Will Happen To Peter Obi In Anambra

Governor Charles Soludo has predicted that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi may win the February 25, 2023, presidential election in Anambra State.

Soludo however added that it is highly unlikely that Obi will emerge as the overall winner of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The former Central Bank Governor however wished his predecessor luck at the polls.

Speaking on Thursday night during an interview on Channels Television Politics Today, the Anambra State Governor added that the state has its own candidate and hence can’t pledge support to Peter Obi though he is also from the same state.

According to Soludo, Anambra will be officially supporting the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) presidential candidate, Peter Umeadi who is also an indigene of the state for the 2023 polls.

He said: “I wish Peter Obi the best of luck. Let him go and compete as others.

“We (APGA) are also competing in the same race. We have our own candidate (Peter Umeadi), who is also son of the soil, coincidentally from Anambra State as well, and he will do his own bit, get his own votes.”

Making reference to his November 2022 letter in which he berated Obi for contesting the 2023 presidential race, Soludo insisted that even if the Labour Party candidate wins in his home state of Anambra, he can’t win the overall presidential election.

“In that piece, I even considered that Peter Obi might win in Anambra State. I did mention that,” he said.

The Anambra Governor stated that he has given fair support to Obi’s ambition by allowing him use government facilities for his campaigns free of charge on two different occasions.