Zicsaloma Splashes Millions On Latest Benz

Instagram sensation, Isaac Aloma Junior popularly known as Zicsaloma has gifted himself a luxurious car to mark the beginning of a New Year, 2023.

Taking to his Instagram, Zicsaloma shared photos of the beautiful ride and captioned it: “My New Baby.”

Fans and colleagues of the comedian has congratulated him for the blessings.

Naija News reports that the skit maker shared a post of his new luxurious car weeks after opening up on some of the living conditions of Nigerians abroad.

The lecturer turned skit maker in a series of tweets via his Twitter page advised young Nigerians desperate to leave the country for greener pastures to do proper research on the country they are traveling to.

Aloma also raised concerns over the mass emigration among Nigerians, stressing that travelling abroad is not always the yardstick for success as many assumed.

He wrote: “About my last tweet about ‘Japa’. I never said anyone can’t leave Nigeria if it’s their dream. I am just concerned about the mass relocation which in my opinion, seems like everyone has totally given up on the country and If everyone has that mindset, we can’t stand and fight…

“Many young people do not even care about the country they are going. No wonder I have met some of my friends in some of these countries (wouldn’t want to call them names) and they live in worse situations than when they were in Nigeria.

“Of course, I would not want to post screenshots of Nigerians in some countries begging for funds.”

The comedian also called on people to ditch the mindset that they cannot make it in Nigeria.