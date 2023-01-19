Tinubu’s Son Leads APC Youths To Visit Miyetti Allah Leadership

Seyi Tinubu, son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has visited the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association to seek support for his father’s presidential bid.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, alongside members of City Boy Youth Movement (CBYM), a Tinubu/Shettima support group, visited the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bodejo, at his residence in Abuja.

Tinubu also called on the youth to vote for the APC during the February 25 and March 11 general elections for renewed hope for Nigeria.

He said: ”Let us all go and collect our PVCs before the deadline and vote APC.

“A vote for Tinubu/Shettima will carry the youth along as a priority as stated in their manifesto.”

Tinubu also stated his unreserved gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing his dad, the APC Presidential candidate and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

He further said that the youth wing of the APC/City Boy Youth Movement would always work with the Fulanis in ensuring that the APC won the general election.

In his response, Bodejo said that the association’s decision to endorse and support the candidacy of Tinubu/Shetima, was due to the group’s community engagement with stakeholders and community leaders across the country.

Bodejo urged the group to remain focused to ensure victory of the APC during the polls.

After the meeting, Tinubu was confered with the chieftancy title of “Sokajo Fulbe” (the Ambassador of the Fulani Youth).