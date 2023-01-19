Sultan Of Sokoto Sends Strong Warning To Nigerians Weeks To General Elections

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has sent a cautionary message to Nigerians on the kind of leader to vote for in the upcoming 2023 elections.

The monarch told Nigerians to vote for leaders with reputable character in the 2023 general elections.

The Sultan stated this on Thursday while addressing participants at the 29th regular meeting of the National Council on Water Resources (NCWR) in Sokoto.

He urged Nigerians to use their votes wisely and not to hurriedly make a decision.

“Nigerians need to think and rethink of who they are casting their votes to.

He adviced the electorate to do away with religious and tribal sentiment, insisting that the needs of the nation should be the priority.

We should not consider the religious or ethnic backgrounds of any body we are voting for but Nigeria first.

“Our country should be our priority above any thing and not voting any person who may worsen our present challenges,” he warned.

Abubakar added that for Nigeria to progress as a nation, Nigerians needed to put ethnicity aside and face the reality.

The Sultan said: ”Our country is far better than many countries of the world in terms of security.

“Therefore, we should continue to support and appreciate our country and leaders with prayers in order to be able to address our challenges.”