PVC Collection: Rudeboy Of P Square Makes Case For Varsity Students

As part of efforts to boost the collection of the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs), Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy of the singing twins, P Square has advocated for holidays for university students.

According to him, of the 74 million youths eligible to vote, 26 million of them are students and they are presently all back to school.

Naija News reports that Rudeboy, who took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to make case for university students said most of these students registered during the Asuu strike when they were at home and now they are back to school, how are they expected to collect it?

The singer, who said the deadline for collection is just around the corner questioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on why university students were still in schools rather than at home to collect their PVCs.

In a similar vein, It was reported earlier by Naija News that the Lagos State Government declared four days as public holidays for public servants in the state to collect their PVC at their respective local government/local council development areas in the state.

Ths state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a circular released on Wednesday to all workers.

Muri-Okunola said Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu approved Tuesday, January 24 to Friday, January 27 as work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs.

Advocating for a similar course, Rudeboy took to Twitter to write “Out of the 74million youths eligible voters, 26million of them are students and they are all back in school, most of them registered during the Asuu strike .. it’s 10days remaining for collection. @inecnigeria why are students still in school by now?”