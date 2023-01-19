Peter Obi’s Wife Holds Town Hall Meeting With Niger Women (Photos)

The wife of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Margaret on Thursday, held a town hall meeting with Niger State women from various backgrounds.

Naija News earlier reported that the LP candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, arrived in Niger State for their presidential campaign rally, today, January, 19th 2022.

Before proceeding to Minnesota Polo Grounds, the venue of the rally in Niger, the wife of the former Governor of Anambra State had an interactive meeting, to reassure women from different backgrounds in the state of a new and better Nigeria, promised by her husband.

Meanwhile, residents of the state trooped out today at the Minnesota Polo Grounds to receive the former Governor of Anambra State, his running mate and other party chieftains.

Residents of the state replicated the event in Kaduna State on Wednesday, where a massive turnout was recorded for the Labour Party, a development that countered the claims of the State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who had boasted that Obi would not have up to 200 people at his campaign ground in the state.

