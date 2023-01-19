PDP: Unite As Soon As Possible With Makinde, Others – Olubadan Pleads With Atiku

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun has appealed to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar to take fast moves to unite with the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and his other members of the G5 group.

The monarch told Atiku that he was not happy with the state of the crisis rocking the party’s leadership and if not addressed as soon as possible, his victory at the polls might be at stake.

He urged Atiku to therefore do something fast as soon as possible to unite the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Naija News understands that the Olubadan made the passionate appeal to Atiku, whom he addressed as his friend when the PDP flag bearer paid him a courtesy visit at his palace on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The monarch insisted that the Atiku’s reconciliation with the five aggrieved PDP governors popularly known as G5 which includes Makinde who shunned the PDP rally today has become necessary for his victory in 2023.

The G-5 Governors led by The Rivers States governor, Nyesome Wike and his counterparts Samuel Otorm (Benue); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde(Oyo) are at loggerheads with Atiku over the refusal of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu to resign for a candidate of southern extraction.

The monarch also told Atiku not to forget traditional rulers if he emerges as president at the polls next month.

While responding to the Olubadan, Atiku submitted that the PDP government would ensure traditional rulers are relevant across the nation, particularly at this time the country is experiencing many security challenges.

He advanced that “I remember role of the traditional institution during the colonial era when they were responsible for maintaining law and order in their respective domains, PDP government will look into all these institutions to bring about safer and more united Nigeria.

“We shall implement the restructuring of the country, we shall dialogue with various constituents of the country so that we can give them full autonomy and resources so that we can witness more inclusive development in the nation’s economy.

“These are some of the policies we intend to deploy when we emerged, we intend to open up the economy so that Nigerians can have jobs in all sectors of the economy.”