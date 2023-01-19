‘Nigerians Do Not Deserve This Hardship And Suffering’ – Mr Macaroni Blows Hot

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni, has lamented bitterly the worsening petrol scarcity which has entered its fifth month.

The skit maker turn activist via his microblogging platform, Twitter, on Thursday lamented the economic hardship being faced by many Nigerians which he said was caused by the present administration, asking if they were not tired of it.

He said that most politicians will only do better when they see that the people have the power to elect them and throw them out if they underperform.

He said: “This Government is showing us Shege and still campaigning to show us more Shege. Are you people not tired of seeing Shege? Nigerians definitely do not deserve this hardship and suffering. Why are we still having Fuel scarcity in 2023?? This is why we all must vote!!! Politicians will only do better when they see that the people have the power to elect them or throw them out of office!!”

Why Many Celebrities Can’t Take Stand During Elections

Meanwhile, AY, recently stated the fear of being blacklisted or attacked is the reason many celebrities keep mum on their preferred presidential candidate.

The comedian made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday where he disclosed that most celebrities become slaves to fear during the election season.

According to him, when a celebrity takes a stand on any political candidate of their choice, they are likely to be attacked by clueless thugs who would do anything to secure their own interests.

He wrote: “Most celebs have become slaves to fear during elections. Whenever they publicly take a stand on any political candidate of their choice, they are either BLACKLISTED or ATTACKED by clueless thugs who would do anything to secure their own interests. Stop putting them under pressure.”