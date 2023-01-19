Makinde Shuns Atiku As PDP Takes Presidential Rally To Oyo State

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday failed to make an appearance at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan.

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar had stormed Oyo State along with many chieftains of the party but Makinde was conspicuously missing at the rally held at the Mapo Hall.

Some party chieftains in the former Vice President’s entourage were Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

As earlier reported by Naija News, Atiku, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and others were received in Ibadan by party chieftains in the state, all styled in green attires stamped with the PDP logo.

Shortly after touching down at the PaceSetter State, Atiku and Okowa visited the Olubadan, Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun, who he described as his friend and political associate before proceeding to the campaign ground.

However, Makinde who is also a PDP member and running for a second term on the platform of the party did not make any appearance.

This may not be unconnected to his membership in a group of aggrieved Governors in the party popularly known as the G5.

It would be recalled that the G-5 demanded the resignation of PDP national chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu and his replacement with a southerner as the only condition to support Atiku’s 2023 presidential ambition.

The G5 Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State say they would tell Nigerians the candidate to support in the February 25 presidential election soon.