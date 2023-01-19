Three Injured As Twin Explosion Rocks APC Rally In Rivers

Fresh information has emerged that no fewer than three people have been injured on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Naija News reports that the Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident.

It was gathered that there was a twin explosion at the APC rally which caused the injury of two women and a man at the campaign event.

All the injured persons as gathered have however been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Nwauju described the incident as ‘unfortunate.

Also confirming the incident to Punch was the Police spokesperson, in the state Iringe-Koko.