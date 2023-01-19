How TB Joshua Introduced Ogenyi Onazi To Me- Coach Obuh

A former coach of Nigeria’s U-17 and U-20 national teams John Obuh, has said the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua personally introduced footballers Ogenyi Onazi, Sani Emmanuel and one other to him.

Obuh made this known during an interview on a programme titled ‘My TBJ Moments’ on Emmanuel TV on Tuesday, January 17.

Joshua, who died on June 5, 2021, was known for his great passion for sports and youth development.

The clergyman also had a football team named My People FC in which Onazi and Sanni were members. The duo were also part of the Golden Eaglets team that played at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

According to Obuh, TB Joshua introduced Onazi and Sani Emmanuel to him because he wanted them to make a good profession out of their game.

He said: “During my U-17 national team was when I was given Onazi, Sani Emmanuel by Prophet TB Joshua that I should help to tutor them and I did that because he wanted them to make a good profession out of their game and I did exactly that. That was how I came in contact with Prophet TB Joshua.

“They were three of them. Immediately I was announced as the national coach of U-17, he sent one journalist to me. I was skeptical because I wasn’t sure of the man I was going to deal with.

Obuh said his wife encouraged him to meet Joshua with whom he would later form a good relationship.

Speaking further about Joshua, the 62-year-old said: “He prayed for the team, he supported the team financially. He was living up to his expectations.”

Ogenyi Onazi currently plays as a central midfielder for Italian Serie D side Casertana.