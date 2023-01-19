Four New Housemates Join Big Brother Titans Season

Four new housemates were introduced on the Big Brother Titans season reality show on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

There were twenty housemates on the reality show earlier. Naija News reported that all the housemates were unveiled last Sunday during the start of the BBTitans season in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The contestants were evenly picked, 10 were Nigerians, and the other 10 were South Africans.

However, at the night pool party today, Biggie introduced four new housemates: Miracle Op, Sandra, Theo Traw, Blue Aiva.

The 24 housemates will battle together for the $100,000 grand prize. Though the initial 20 housemates had on Monday nominated each other for possible eviction on Sunday.

It is, however, not certain if any housemates will be evicted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) female housemate, Khosi alleged that dating a Nigerian man is regarded as taboo in South Africa, her home country.

Naija News reports that Khosi was the first contestant to be unveiled during the start of the BBTitans season in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a house gist with her fellow contestants, the 25-year-old said she had issues in her relationship because of the taboo in her home country. According to her, the taboo affected her three-year-old relationship.

”In South Africa, it is like a taboo to date a Nigerian man. That was an issue at the start of her over 3-year relationship,” said the reality star whose love interest in the house is a Nigerian, Yemi.

Naija News understands that Khosi shared the gist with Jennie O and Ebubu.

When asked why, Khosi said that ”some things are better left unsaid.” Khosi had on Sunday revealed that she was in a four-year relationship with a Nigerian man in South Africa.

However, she shared a kiss with Yemi a few hours after they met on the BBTitans season reality show.