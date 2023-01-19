Despite Makinde’s Absence, Atiku Says Oyo Rally Was The Best

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described Thursday’s rally in Oyo State as the best.

The former Vice President said making the Oyo rally the last in the southwest turned out to be saving the best for the last.

Atiku made the submission in a short Twitter statement on Thursday after the rally which held at the Mapo Hall despite the conspicuous absence of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The PDP presidential candidate thanked the people of Oyo for their passion and enthusiasm, saying their turnout was simply amazing.

He promised that if he emerges victorious at the polls, the reward will go round.

He wrote: “Keeping Oyo as the last rally for the Southwest is saving the best for the last. The turnout was simply amazing! I cannot thank our supporters enough for their passion and enthusiasm. I implore you to go to the polling booths with the zeal to Recover Nigeria.

“When victory is attained, the reward shall go round with the people-centred leadership that our great party,

@OfficialPDPNig , will offer. -AA”

Makinde Shuns Atiku

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday failed to make an appearance at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan.

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar had stormed Oyo State along with many chieftains of the party but Makinde was conspicuously missing at the rally held at the Mapo Hall.

However, Makinde who is also a PDP member and running for a second term on the platform of the party did not make any appearance.

This may not be unconnected to his membership in a group of aggrieved Governors in the party popularly known as the G5.

It would be recalled that the G-5 demanded the resignation of PDP national chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu and his replacement with a southerner as the only condition to support Atiku’s 2023 presidential ambition.

The G5 Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State say they would tell Nigerians the candidate to support in the February 25 presidential election soon.