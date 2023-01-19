Bank Ex-MD Selling Assets To Flee Nigeria – EFCC Alleges

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Sydney Mmeka, a former Regional Manager of Access Bank Plc, who is planning on fleeing the country amid an alleged N50 million fraud charged against him.

This was disclosed during the sitting of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos presided by Justice Mojisola Dada.

During the proceedings, Ayanfe Ogunsina, the prosecuting counsel informed the court that one of the sureties of the defendant had informed the EFCC that the surety wanted to withdraw from the case.

Ayanfe also told the court that the surety further alerted the EFCC that the defendant had sold his assets as part of plans to flee the country.

“The defendant had initially denied the claim by the surety that he had at no time made an attempt to escape jurisdiction, and that it was only his wife that was traveling.

“But we later found out that he had been issued a visa to the United Kingdom, which confirms the deposition of the surety,” Ayanfe said.

Justice Dada therefore discharged the surety, who was in court, and also revoked the bail earlier granted to the defendant.

Mmeka is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, stealing, using false documents and fraudulent false accounting.

He is also accused of defrauding a hotelier, Babatunde Emmanuel, by fraudulently diverting the money in his account with the bank to some companies.

In his earlier testimony, the victim had stated that he had no business whatsoever with the companies and therefore pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He said: “I do not know these companies, neither have I ever dealt with them personally or otherwise.”

He added that: “Further inquiry into the companies used to criminally steal the funds were found not to be registered in CAC, but they maintained accounts with Access Bank.”

The presiding judge, after revoking his bail, adjourned the case till March 13, 2023 for continuation of trial.