Atiku Hails Makinde During PDP Presidential Rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for the successful organisation of the presidential campaign rally.

Speaking at the Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the venue of the presidential campaign, Atiku also commended the state chapter of the party for ensuring that the rally is “well organised”.

He said: “The people of Oyo state — let me use this opportunity again to commend governor Makinde and the PDP in Oyo state for making sure that this rally is well organised and well-orchestrated.”

Also speaking at the rally, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, praised Makinde who was conspicuously missing at the rally, for the successful campaign in the state saying that the party is proud of the achievement of the governor.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Atiku, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and others were received in Ibadan by party chieftains in the state, all styled in green attires stamped with the PDP logo.

Shortly after touching down at the PaceSetter State, Atiku and Okowa visited the Olubadan, Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun, who he described as his friend and political associate before proceeding to the campaign ground.

However, Makinde who is also a PDP member and running for a second term on the platform of the party did not make any appearance.

This may not be unconnected to his membership in a group of aggrieved Governors in the party popularly known as the G5.

The governors — Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia — are demanding the resignation of Ayu as the party’s national chairman.

Some party chieftains in the former Vice President’s entourage were Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).