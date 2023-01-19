2023: Peter Obi Discloses Outcome Of Campaign Rally In Niger State

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed appreciation to his supporters in Niger State, following the outcome of the campaign rally in the state.

Naija News earlier reported that residents of the state trooped out en masse today, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Minnesota Polo Grounds to receive the former Governor of Anambra State, his running mate Datti and other party chieftains.

Residents of the state replicated the event in Kaduna State on Wednesday, where a massive turnout was recorded for the Labour Party, a development that countered the claims of the State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who had boasted that Obi would not have up to 200 people at his campaign ground in the state.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Peter Obi said the engagement with the electorate in Niger was very productive.

According to him, it was a great pleasure interfacing with the people of the state in the journey to take back the country from corrupt leaders.

He wrote: “Today, I had the pleasure of interfacing with the great people of Niger State in our ongoing movement to take back our nation. It was a very productive engagement. Thank you Niger State.”

Atiku Hails Makinde During PDP Presidential Rally

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for the successful organization of the presidential campaign rally.

Speaking at the Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the venue of the presidential campaign, Atiku also commended the state chapter of the party for ensuring that the rally is “well organized”.

He said: “The people of Oyo state — let me use this opportunity again to commend governor Makinde and the PDP in Oyo state for making sure that this rally is well organized and well-orchestrated.”

Also speaking at the rally, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, praised Makinde who was conspicuously missing at the rally, for the successful campaign in the state saying that the party is proud of the achievement of the governor.