2023: APC Postpones Taraba Campaign, Says Party Don’t Hold Rallies On Fridays And Sundays

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the Tinubu/Shettima campaign rally scheduled to hold in Taraba State on Friday has been postponed.

According to the Taraba State APC governorship candidate, Emmanuel Bwacha, the campaign rally was postponed because the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, as a policy, does not hold rallies on Fridays and Sundays.

Bwacha explained that the said days are holy days for Muslims and Christians, respectively, and hence the party respective that fact.

Naija News gathered that he advanced that the postponement was necessary because is a weekly congregation (Hajjul-Masakeen) for Muslims on Fridays, therefore the rally can not hold.

Bwacha, in a statement he personally signed, regretted the inconveniences caused by the postponement.

His statement reads: “This is to inform all APC members and the general public that the APC Presidential/ Gubernatorial Campaign rally, which was scheduled to take place in Jalingo on Friday 20th January 2023, has been postponed.

“The postponement followed the realisation of an error in fixing the date for the rally.

“The APC-PCC, as a matter of policy, does not hold rallies on Fridays and Sundays to respect the religious sensitivity of its members and supporters.

“Accordingly, the rally is hereby postponed to a new date to be decided in full consultation with the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“While awaiting the new date, we hereby express our profound regret for the inconvenience caused by this development, and we appeal for patience and understanding.”